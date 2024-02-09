Qamar ul Islam wins NA-53 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Raja Qamar ul islam has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-53, Rawalpindi-II by securing 72,006 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Ajmal Sabir Raja who bagged 58,476 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 53.07%.