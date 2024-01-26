QESCO To Hold Online Open Court Under Loralai Circle On Jan 30
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 05:45 PM
The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will organize an open court (Khuli Kehchari) online for the consumers of Loralai and Killa Saifullah circles on January 30, 2024 (Monday) to address their complaints related to the electricity issues
According to the press release issued here on Friday, Superintending Engineer QESCO Loralai Circle Engineer Syed Abdullah Shah will find out the complaints of customers on telephone number 0824-400029 and mobile number 03198088024 from 11 am to 1 pm. Executive Engineers, Revenue Officers and Circle SDOs of Loralai and Killa Saifullah Divisions will also be present in the online open court.
The QESCO has asked the consumers of Loralai Circle including Loralai, Duki, Ziarat, Mekhtar, Musakhel, Rakhni, Kohlu, Zhob, Killa Saifullah and Muslim Bagh to contact the Superintending Engineer QESCO directly on the above mentioned telephone numbers on Tuesday for registering their grievances through the online office and for their redressal. The consumers should also note their electricity bill reference number as a reference while filing complaints, it said.
