Qila Saifullah: Another Blast Outside JUI-F Office, 10 Killed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday in a blast near the election office of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the Qila Saifullah district.

According to a private news channel, another blast has been reported in the Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan, in which ten casualties have been confirmed while 12 others injured.

According to the Caretaker Information Minister, Balochistan Jaan Achakzai, JUI-F candidate Maulana Abdul Wasi was safe as a result of the explosion.

The minister said that the critically injured were being transferred to Quetta by helicopter.

The police, rescue, and security forces are engaged in relief operations, and an emergency had been declared at DHQ hospitals after the explosion.

