UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quran Khawani For Late Nawab Riaz Qureshi Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

Quran Khawani for late Nawab Riaz Qureshi held

Quran Khawani for the departed soul of Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi was held at his residence White House here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Quran Khawani for the departed soul of Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi was held at his residence White House here on Wednesday.

The deceased was the cousin of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, Ali Khan Tareen, Mukhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Malik Aamir Dogar, provincial ministers- Dr Akhtar Malik, Syed Hussain Jehanian and parliamentarians and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the Quran Khawani.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi lauded the service of the family of late Riaz Hussain Qureshi for the country. He said that Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi's house namely White House was very much significant in the country's history.

He said that various decisions pertaining to country's defence were made in the building. The White House was the building where a meeting of noted nuclear scientists had held, in which it was decided that Pakistan would be made a nuclear power.

Qureshi said that residents of White House Multan were very kind people, adding that they always propagated the message of love. He urged the children late Riaz Hussain Qureshi to follow the steps of their elders. The vacuum created after the death of Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi could not be filled, he added.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi also performed "Dastar Bandi" of Nawab Riaz's eldest son Hassan Hussain on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that late Riaz Hussain Qureshi was the son of former governor and chief minister Punjab Nawab Sadique Hussain Qureshi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Governor Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Nuclear White House Jehangir Khan Tareen Family From Love

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt have strong ties, agree on how to face ..

56 minutes ago

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

1 hour ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

1 hour ago

Two-member Supreme Court bench refers Islamabad Ma ..

4 minutes ago

Major IS Terror Attack 'Possible' in West Over Abs ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.