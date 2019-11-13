Quran Khawani for late Nawab Riaz Qureshi held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Quran Khawani for the departed soul of Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi was held at his residence White House here on Wednesday.

The deceased was the cousin of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, Ali Khan Tareen, Mukhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Malik Aamir Dogar, provincial ministers- Dr Akhtar Malik, Syed Hussain Jehanian and parliamentarians and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the Quran Khawani.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi lauded the service of the family of late Riaz Hussain Qureshi for the country. He said that Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi's house namely White House was very much significant in the country's history.

He said that various decisions pertaining to country's defence were made in the building. The White House was the building where a meeting of noted nuclear scientists had held, in which it was decided that Pakistan would be made a nuclear power.

Qureshi said that residents of White House Multan were very kind people, adding that they always propagated the message of love. He urged the children late Riaz Hussain Qureshi to follow the steps of their elders. The vacuum created after the death of Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi could not be filled, he added.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi also performed "Dastar Bandi" of Nawab Riaz's eldest son Hassan Hussain on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that late Riaz Hussain Qureshi was the son of former governor and chief minister Punjab Nawab Sadique Hussain Qureshi.