ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Ms Qurat-ul-Ain Fatima, currently serving as Director Media Coordination and Outreach in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed as spokesperson of the commission on Friday.

According to a notification issued here, Qurat-ul-Ain Fitma has replaced Additional Director General (Monitoring and Evaluation) Haroon Khan Shinwari.