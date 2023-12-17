Raees Ul Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas strong proponent, defender in Kashmir: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK ) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that Raees Ul Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a strong proponent and defender of the two-nation ideology in Kashmir.

In his message issued on Sunday, Rais-ul-Ahrar's death anniversary fell on Monday, December 18, the AJK premier said that the departed leader was a staunch Pakistani who had devoted his entire life to the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a close confidante of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While paying homage to the late deceased leader, the PM said that Ghulam Abbas was counted among the trusted companions of Quaid-e-Azam.

Terming Rais-ul-Ahrar as a man of honesty and integrity, the PM said that Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas guided the Muslims of Kashmir in the right direction.

He said that Quaid Millat fought against the ideology of Congress and Sheikh Abdullah with great wisdom and courage. The PM said that Chaudhry Sahib also played an active role in the settlement of Kashmiri refugees in Pakistan.