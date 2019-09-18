UrduPoint.com
Railway Administration Sealed More Than 1000 Shops

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:55 PM

Railway administration sealed more than 1000 shops

Railway administration has sealed more than 1000 shops at Hashnagri Railway crossing

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Railway administration has sealed more than 1000 shops at Hashnagri Railway crossing.According to detail, a little dispute was also occurred between Railway administration and traders on the matter of shop sealed.However, Railway administration called police personal and forceful sealed the shops.

The inner sources stated that Railway administration on nonpayment of rent.

Your Thoughts and Comments

