Open Menu

Railways CEO Shares Plans For Eid Trains, Service Upgrades Through E-Kutchehri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri

Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch has said that discounts on fares for special trains during Eidul-Fitr will be considered.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch has said that discounts on fares for special trains during Eidul-Fitr will be considered.

Addressing public inquiries through the Facebook e-Kutchehri on Thursday, he mentioned that the issue of delay in salaries for PR employees had been resolved, and efforts to expedite gratuity and pension disbursements were underway. Baloch noted that introduction of premium lounge dining cars on the Zakariya Express had been well-received, and plans were in place to include these coaches on the Tezgam and Hazara Express trains soon.

He also mentioned that gradual upgrades were being made to smaller platforms, and instructions had been given to assign sequential numbers to train compartments. Baloch emphasised that passengers on long-distance routes might be inconvenienced by an increase in Green Line stops and announced plans to increase the number of AC sleepers on certain trains during the summer months.

Regarding the Karachi Circular Railway, he clarified that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Sindh government and decisions regarding it will be made by the provincial government.

Baloch further stated that ongoing operations against encroachments were in progress and that inquiries were being conducted into reports of inappropriate behaviour by private staff on the Ghouri Express. Plans to install CCTV cameras in coaches were dependent on funds' availability.

He clarified that the revival of the Monabao-Thar Express was not within the mandate of the Railways but rather a decision of the Federal government. Regarding the employment status of TLA employees, Baloch indicated that decisions will align with national policy.

Improvements to the Railways 'Rabita' mobile application were also in the pipeline, and additional coaches would be added to certain trains to accommodate passenger rush, in addition to operation of the Eid special trains during the festive period.

The e-Kutchehri received seven thousand comments, questions, complaints, and suggestions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Mobile Facebook Progress Amir Ali Government Employment

Recent Stories

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with ..

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

6 minutes ago
 'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offe ..

'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders F ..

Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined

6 minutes ago
 IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar E ..

IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again

6 minutes ago
 Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative dir ..

Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director

6 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

6 minutes ago
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as sn ..

Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom

6 minutes ago
 04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

11 minutes ago
 DC for taking strict action against absent teacher ..

DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad

11 minutes ago
 Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax co ..

Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection

10 minutes ago
 Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wi ..

Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles

11 minutes ago
 KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, ann ..

KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, annual festival

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan