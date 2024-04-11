Open Menu

Railways Lauded For Excellent Initiative For Families In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have called an initiative of Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division for launching Safari Tourists train from Peshawar Cantt Railways Station to Attock Khurd as an excellent and revolutionary step.

The Safari Train will start its journey from Peshawar Cantt which will reach Attock Khurd via Peshawar City, Nowshera, and Jahangira.

The ancient bridge of Attock Khurd and the museum built at the railway station added to the historical significance of this trip.

The main objective of this tourist train is to promote tourism and introduce the passengers to the wonderful heritage of railways, which is playing an important role in promoting tourism.

During the journey, the Safari Train will pass through the tunnels of Khairabad and Attock Khurd and cross the old iron girder bridge over the Indus River to reach the historical heritage site of Attock Khurd.

Food stalls will also be set up in Attock Khurd for the convenience of tourists added that the historic and beautiful Attock Khurd Railway Station is the most beautiful station in Asia.

The beauty of the station is worth seeing as it is the best national heritage of tourism in Pakistan.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed their happiness on this safari train initiative. This Safari train will start departure from Peshawar Cantt. on April 14, at 9:00 a.m.

