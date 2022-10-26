UrduPoint.com

Railways Reclaims 9-kanal Commercial Land In Sheikhupura

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Railways reclaims 9-kanal commercial land in Sheikhupura

The Pakistan Railways got vacated 9-kanal commercial land worth Rs 180 million in a grand operation against illegal occupants in Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways got vacated 9-kanal commercial land worth Rs 180 million in a grand operation against illegal occupants in Sheikhupura.

According to the PR sources here on Wednesday, the operation was carried out at Sheikhupura Railway Station between Level Crossing No.

26 and 29 on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Muhammad Hanif Gul.

The Railway staff and a heavy contingent of PR police took part in the operation against encroachers. The DS said that operations against the encroachers would continue and every inch of railways land would be got vacated. He commended the railway personnel for the successful operation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Sheikhupura Million

Recent Stories

Over 1,200 kg expired cocoa powder, other products ..

Over 1,200 kg expired cocoa powder, other products confiscated

2 minutes ago
 8m families benefiting from Ehsaas Ration program: ..

8m families benefiting from Ehsaas Ration program: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia expecting tens of thousands of World ..

Saudi Arabia expecting tens of thousands of World Cup fans: minister

2 minutes ago
 Isolation of Russia on 'Global Scale' Lags Behind ..

Isolation of Russia on 'Global Scale' Lags Behind Western Response - Swiss Feder ..

2 minutes ago
 One more tested positive for deadly Coronavirus in ..

One more tested positive for deadly Coronavirus in RWP

5 minutes ago
 Distt admin to organize "Kashmir Black Day" rally ..

Distt admin to organize "Kashmir Black Day" rally on Oct 27

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.