Railways reclaims 9-kanal commercial land in Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways got vacated 9-kanal commercial land worth Rs 180 million in a grand operation against illegal occupants in Sheikhupura.

According to the PR sources here on Wednesday, the operation was carried out at Sheikhupura Railway Station between Level Crossing No.

26 and 29 on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Muhammad Hanif Gul.

The Railway staff and a heavy contingent of PR police took part in the operation against encroachers. The DS said that operations against the encroachers would continue and every inch of railways land would be got vacated. He commended the railway personnel for the successful operation.