Railways starts investigation into train blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has started investigation into the blast incident in 39-Up Jaffer Express near Chichawatni on Thursday morning.

According to the PR spokesperson, investigation teams had reached at the spot and under initial investigation, the explosive material had been kept in the washroom of the coach number 4 of the train.

At least one passenger, a woman namely Naziran Bibi of Sadiaabad, was killed in the blast and nine others were injured. The injured persons were shifted to the hospitals. The train was going to Peshawar from Mach, Balochistan. After, clearance, the train had been left for its destination and normal traffic has been restored.