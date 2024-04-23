Open Menu

Rain Brings Relief, Disruption To Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Rain brings relief, disruption to Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A light rain shower accompanied by a cool breeze brought relief to the residents of Lahore and its surrounding on Tuesday.

However, the rain also caused disruptions in electricity supply, leaving several parts of the city in darkness.

According to private news channels, various areas of the city, including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Ferozepur Road, Link Road, Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Township, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Awan Town, and Wahdat Road, received rain.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) reported that several feeders tripped due to the rain, resulting in power outages in various parts of the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in the city over the next 24 hours, bringing both relief and concern for the citizens of Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Road Gulshan

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

25 minutes ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

1 hour ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

2 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

2 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

15 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

15 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

15 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

15 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan