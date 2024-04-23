Rain Brings Relief, Disruption To Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A light rain shower accompanied by a cool breeze brought relief to the residents of Lahore and its surrounding on Tuesday.
However, the rain also caused disruptions in electricity supply, leaving several parts of the city in darkness.
According to private news channels, various areas of the city, including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Ferozepur Road, Link Road, Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Township, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Awan Town, and Wahdat Road, received rain.
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) reported that several feeders tripped due to the rain, resulting in power outages in various parts of the city.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in the city over the next 24 hours, bringing both relief and concern for the citizens of Lahore.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas authorities acts fast to combat floods10 minutes ago
-
Govt to re-constitute committee on issue of missing persons: Law Minister10 minutes ago
-
Report exposes Modi regime’s multifaceted assault on IIOJK10 minutes ago
-
APWA to offer driving, IT, beauty salon courses in summers20 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China25 minutes ago
-
ICT admin hosts three-day book fair to encourage reading30 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi arrives in city30 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi pays respects at Iqbal's mausoleum30 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for concerted efforts to tackle environmental issues, population growth1 hour ago
-
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office1 hour ago
-
FIA continues crackdown against electricity theft1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 129,800 cusecs water1 hour ago