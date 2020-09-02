Rain expected in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bangal are reaching eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over northwestern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain-thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Khanewal.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in Pothohar region, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 33 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, on Wednesday.