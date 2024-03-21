Rain Likely In Upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper areas. As per synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow.
During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
While dry weather remained elsewhere in the country.
The rainfall recorded during the period was (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 11mm, Dir (Lower 07), Pattan 07, Malamjabba 05, Chitral, Mirkhani 02 and Parachinar, Saidu sharif, Drosh 01mm.
The maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 41C, Chhor, Sakrand 40, Mithi, Mohenjodaro, Hyderabad, Padaidan and Tando Jam 39 C.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..
Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut
Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit from 2027
Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine -- and itself
U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious ..
Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran
EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate
Cyprus says aims to get 'as many boats as possible' on aid route to Gaza
Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nominat ..
Tribunal reserves verdict on Sanam Javed's appeal against rejection of nominatio ..
Poorer countries need money before raising climate targets: COP29 head
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for Foreign Affairs Isha ..3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah3 minutes ago
-
U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious communities7 minutes ago
-
Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran7 minutes ago
-
Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers3 minutes ago
-
Tribunal reserves verdict on Sanam Javed's appeal against rejection of nomination papers3 minutes ago
-
Govt focuses on boosting revenue, privatization: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb3 minutes ago
-
Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be offered whole month: Ibrahim Shaikh3 minutes ago
-
RCCI launched tree plantation at Potohar triangle3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post to hold 53rd Internation letter writing competition1 hour ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman facilitates disbursement of pending grants, educational scholarships2 hours ago
-
FM, DG IAEA discuss nuclear energy related matters2 hours ago