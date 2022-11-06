Rain with snowfall over hilly areas predicted

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The regional meteorological office on Sunday forecast widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over hilly areas and isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorm for most parts of the province for the next 24 hours.

Rain and snowfall are predicted in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kalam 33°, Khyber (Tirah 25° & Landikotal 04°), Pattan and Cherat (each) 24°, Kakul 23°, Balakot and Malamjaba (each) 17°, Bajaur (Khaar 15° and Pashat 04°), Peshawar ( Airport 12° and City 09°), Dir (Lower 11°, Upper 10°), Takht Bhai 10°, Mirkhani and Saidu Sharif (each) 09°, Parachinar 07°, Buner 06°, Bannu , Mamad Gut-Mohmand and Drosh (each) 05°, Chitral 03° and D.I.Khan 01°.