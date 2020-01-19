Rainy season to keep ambience clean: EPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :After embracing soaring levels of air pollutants that caused unhealthy air quality in the Federal capital, the recent spell had reduced the increased air pollution.

An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official told APP that after January 15, temperature usually increases due to weather transition which helps aggravate air pollution. However, the risk for air pollution was lingering during dry weather and if the rainy season continues then it would keep the ambience clean.

During the past three months, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was recorded beyond permissible limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS) namely 35 microgrammes per meter cube (mg/m3).

According to the daily ambient air quality report issued by EPA, PM 2.5 was over 50 mg/m3 whereas it was health hazardous air pollutant that could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells and was attributed by World Health Organization as the main cause for premature deaths.

To a question, the EPA official said the brick kilns in the federal capital were cooperating with the agency to control air pollution as they were avoiding use of poor quality fuel for combustion process.