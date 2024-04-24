Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

Member National Assembly and Chairman Coordination Committee, District Rawalpindi Engineer, Raja Qamar ul Islam along with Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), Mohammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui, on Wednesday visited Intermediate First Annual 2024 examination centers and reviewed all the arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly and Chairman Coordination Committee, District Rawalpindi Engineer, Raja Qamar ul islam along with Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE), Mohammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui, on Wednesday visited Intermediate First Annual 2024 examination centers and reviewed all the arrangements.

According to a RBISE spokesman, they conducted a surprise visit of Government Associate College, Kaler Syedan, Government Girls High school Kaler Syedan, Government Associate College for Women, Kaler Syedan and Allied Higher Secondary School for Boys Doberan Road Kaler Syedan.

Engineer Qamar ul Islam during the visit, thoroughly reviewed the arrangements made by the Education Board, Rawalpindi and expressed satisfaction.

The Chairman RBISE briefed the Chairman Coordination Committee and informed that effective and comprehensive monitoring of all examination centers was being conducted with the help of CCTV cameras.

Section 144 had been imposed around all examination centers and strict legal action is being taken against cheating mafia.

Reports of all examination centers are being sent to the board on daily basis by District Vigilance Committee, mobile Inspector and District Administration Officers.

He further said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz and in the light of the directives of the Punjab government, no compromise is being made on merit and transparency.

Eng. Raja Qamarul Islam appreciated efforts being made by the Chairman RBISE, and the Controller of the Examinsations and said that the students are asset of the country and in the coming years, they have to take over the country’s affairs, so it is responsibility of the board to provide them with the best examination facilities.

In addition, the Chairman RBISE visited Government Associate College for Women Jhelum (Center A, B), Government Women's College Civil Line Jhelum, Government Boys Associate College Talianwala Jhelum, Government Associate College GT Road Jhelum. The Secretary, RBISE Professor Asif Hussain also visited Gujar Khan Associate College for Girls, Iqra Higher Secondary School for Girls Gujar Khan and Sarwar Shaheed School Gujar Khan and reviewed the arrangements.