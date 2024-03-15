Ramesh Singh Meets Various Bishops
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora met various bishops at his camp office on Friday.
Those who met him as a delegation members were: Bishops Alexander John Malik, Bishop Emeritus, Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, Bishop Irfan Jameel, Secretary Lahore Diocese Samina Bhatti, MPA Anthony Ejaz Lemuel and Pastor Zaman Sultan. The bishops congratulated the newly-elected minister.
Ramesh Singh thanked the delegation and said the services of the bishops had always been unique in development of beloved country Pakistan. He emphasised education for the youth belonging to religious minorities, and assured that they would be provided all opportunities to get higher education.
He said the way forward had to be adopted through a targeted approach. The youth should be given more opportunities in health and education sectors, he added.
The provincial minister emphasised that there was need to raise awareness about education at the places of worship, and sought cooperation of bishops for the purpose. He said the doors of his office would always remain open for all of you. The problems faced by religious minorities will be solved together.
