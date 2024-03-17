Ramesh Singh Warmly Welcomed By His Narowal Constituency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Religious Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora reached his native Narowal constituency on Sunday where people warmly received him.
Ramesh Singh Arora arrived in his constituency for the first time after assuming office, where he was garlanded with flowers and paraded around the constituency in a chariot to the beat of drums. While thanking the people, he assured that the sense of deprivation among religious minorities would be eradicated.
The minister said that the PML-N government was ensuring the protection of the rights of religious minorities, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had made it clear on the first day that she was the chief minister of all, while having a great respect for religious minorities in her heart. He said that it was a great honor for the community that a Sikh had become the provincial minister for the first time and he would set a new record of prosperity and development in his five-year tenure.
