Open Menu

Ramesh Singh Warmly Welcomed By His Narowal Constituency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Ramesh Singh warmly welcomed by his Narowal constituency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Religious Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora reached his native Narowal constituency on Sunday where people warmly received him.

Ramesh Singh Arora arrived in his constituency for the first time after assuming office, where he was garlanded with flowers and paraded around the constituency in a chariot to the beat of drums. While thanking the people, he assured that the sense of deprivation among religious minorities would be eradicated.

The minister said that the PML-N government was ensuring the protection of the rights of religious minorities, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had made it clear on the first day that she was the chief minister of all, while having a great respect for religious minorities in her heart. He said that it was a great honor for the community that a Sikh had become the provincial minister for the first time and he would set a new record of prosperity and development in his five-year tenure.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Narowal Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

18 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

19 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

21 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

21 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

21 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

21 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

21 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan