Rana Munawar Ghous Takes Charge As Punjab Zakat & Ushr Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Rana Munawar Ghous takes charge as Punjab Zakat & Ushr minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and Member of Punjab Assembly from Sargodha Rana Munawar Ghous Khan has assumed the charge as Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the minister said on Thursday that the minister, after assuming his office, convened a special meeting with the officials concerned, instructed them to prioritise provision of maximum relief to the public.

Rana Munawar Ghous emphasised the need to address issues related to Zakat and Ushr across the province, aligning with the vision of PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Upon his arrival at the ministry, officials welcomed the minister with bouquets and briefed him on the department's operations. Preparations have been finalised by the party workers and his supporters to give a grand welcome to Rana Munawar Ghous upon his arrival in Sargodha.

Local PML-N leaders, including PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali President Rana Nadeem Khan and Youth Coordinator PP-78 Rana Kaleem Kahn confirmed that elaborate arrangements had been made to receive the minister.

