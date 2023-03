Rangers arrest gang of street criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Qasba Colony, Katti Pahari area arrested five-member gang of street criminals and recovered illegal arms from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Sulaiman alias Bhai, Muhammad Zahoor, Afzal Khan, Muhammad Haroon and Abdul Ghani alias Sheena, said a news release on Monday.

Accused Sulaiman alias Bhai had been arrested earlier also after an encounter with police.

During initial interrogation accused Zahoor revealed that he was head of the gang and he was also involved in providing arms on a rental basis to criminal elements.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.