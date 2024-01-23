Rangers arrest imposter

(@FahadShabbir)

In a collaborative operation based on intelligence input, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police apprehended Sabir Kaleemuddin, also known as Colonel Kaleem from Shamsi Society, Shah Faisal Colony, for his involvement in forgery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In a collaborative operation based on intelligence input, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police apprehended Sabir Kaleemuddin, also known as Colonel Kaleem from Shamsi Society, Shah Faisal Colony, for his involvement in forgery.

The arrest, made public by a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, led to the recovery of weapons, ammunition, an intelligence agency card, and a vehicle from the suspect's possession.

Sabir Kaleemuddin, alias Colonel Kaleem, allegedly exploited his false identity as an officer from a sensitive organization to extract substantial sums of money from individuals.

An FIR has been filed against him, and he, along with the seized arms, ammunition, and vehicle, has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.