Rangers arrest three suspects for fraud, extortion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police conducted a joint operation in Karachi's Orangi Town. Three suspects involved in fraud, abduction for ransom, and extortion have been apprehended. The arrested individuals are identified as Kamal alias Kami, Shiraz Khan alias Shizi alias Boss, and Rao Irfan.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, upon apprehension, fake documents including two fake South Defense Department cards and extortion notes were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects had been portraying themselves as Rangers and police personnel on social media, using various videos in uniform for nefarious purposes.

During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to abducting numerous citizens from various areas of Karachi, including Orangi Town, Steel Town, and Sultanabad, transferring them to rented accommodations, and releasing them after ransom payment. Raids are underway to apprehend their accomplices.

The arrested suspects, along with confiscated items, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.