Rangers Organize Football Match

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Rangers organize football match

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized a football tournament at Muhammadan Football Ground, Punjab Colony to promote healthy activities and sports among youth of Karachi in which 32 teams from all over the city participated.

Rangers Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion while guests of honor for final match of tournament were Shahid Afridi, Moin Khan, Javed Sheikh, DIGP South and Secretary Sports Sindh, according to spokesman for Rangers.

The final match was played between Azam Sports Club and Osama Sports Club. After a thrilling match, Azam Sports Club won by 1-0.

Renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi on the occasion announced installation of cricket nets in a part of the ground while Pakistan Rangers Sindh will cooperate with Ministry of Sports Sindh to further improve football ground.

DG Rangers Sindh thanked the participants as well as the guests for the successful organization of the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

