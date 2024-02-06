Rangers, Police Hold Flag March To Review Security For Feb 8
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 07:59 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Larkana Police and Shahbaz Rangers on Tuesday conducted a flag march in different localities of the city as show of power and vigilance for the general elections 2024, being held on February 8.
According to district police spokesman, the flag march was organized to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for upcoming elections. Law enforcing agencies (LEAs), are fully alert to protect the life of the citizens preparing to vote in the general elections 2024.
A large number of Larkana Police and Sindh Rangers' vehicles, 15 Helper's motorcycles were found taking round in different locations. The flag march started from PTS Larkana and after patrolling the entire city including Sheikh Zayed Chowk, GT Road, Shireen Amir Begum Overhead Bridge, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Overhead Bridge, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Allama MashriqiRoad, and Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpai Road, the flag march concluded at SSP chowk.
SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Raheem Sherazi, led the rangers along with ASP City Larkana Atif Amir and officials of Shahbaz Rangers Larkana during the flag march activity made in their respective jurisdictions.
Later, talking to the newsmen, SSP Syed Abdul Raheem Sherazi said that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared to meet any emergency situation during the general elections.
The SSP while expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements said that we are fully alert to counter any attempt by anti-social elements. He said that the purpose of the flag march is to create a sense of security among citizens and vigilance to avoid any mishap during the polling.
Meanwhile, Joint teams of Larkana Police, Sindh Rangers and LEAs are engaged in search operations and targeted operations against the evil elements in different parts of the district, the SSP stated.
