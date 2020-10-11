Rawal crossing interchange to facilitate traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The completion of Rawal Crossing Interchange would ultimately facilitate the traffic from Faizabad to Kashmir Crossing and save precious time of the commuters, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan said on Sunday.

Talking to media persons after visiting the interchange, being constructed near Rawal Dam, he said the interchange would help hassle free traffic.

The past governments had badly failed to execute any mega project in the Federal capital, he said, adding a number of development schemes had been started to facilitate the citizens of the federal capital by the incumbent government.

He directed the concerned to submit a fortnightly report about the progress in the construction work.

Later, Awan visited the site of Korang bridge expansion and PWD interchange for reviewing the pace of the construction work on the projects.

He directed to complete the project within the prescribed time frame as the commuters were facing immense problems due to load at the Islamabad Expressway.

The projects would help mitigating the sufferings of the commuters, he added.

He said mass transit system was being introduced in the federal capital.