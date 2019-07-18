UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Formulates Monsoon Contingency Plan

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Sibtain Raza has formulated a monsoon contingency plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Sibtain Raza has formulated a monsoon contingency plan.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, with the start of monsoon rains, the board had started enforcing work on its contingency plan and making all out efforts to ensure smooth flow of water in streets, roads and nullahs during heavy rains.

He informed, RCB had completed cleanliness work of nullahs besides finalizing arrangements for Monsoon season.

The dredging, de-silting and cleanliness work of various Nullahs was completed before start of rains.

He said, the Sanitation Incharge had been directed to complete the task utilizing all available resources in June. The sanitation branch was also making efforts on daily basis to ensure cleanliness in all areas falling in RCB jurisdiction, he said. All culverts of the Nullahs were also cleared, he added.

Special teams had been formed for quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The wastage and garbage in nullahs was also lifted and disposed of on daily basis by the sanitation workers.

Qaisar Mahmood said that on the directives of the CEO, the holidays of sanitation employees had been cancelled for monsoon and they had been directed to work round the clock in two shifts.

He said, the work on lifting of garbage and cleaning of nullahs had been completed in Jan Colony, Rahat Colony, Adhara, Faisal Town, Miran Baksh Colony, Habib Colony, various points in Westridge areas, People's Colony, Dhok Banaras, Gawalmandi, Ilyas Colony through heavy machinery.

A Control Room had been set up in the Facilitation Center and the citizens could contact the staff on 051-111-070707 and 051-9274403 to register complaints about accumulation of water and flood like situation in their respective areas.

The staff had been directed to remain alert round the clock to cope with flood situation, he said adding, senior officers were monitoringperformance of the departments concerned and situation of rainwater in streets, roads and nullahs.

