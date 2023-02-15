Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) holds 13th convocation to confer degrees on MBBS graduates

The 13th convocation of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) was held here on Wednesday to confer degrees on MBBS graduates of the session 2016 and 2017

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest at the occasion that was attended by caretaker Health Minister Punjab Javed Akram and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir.

The governor conferred the degrees on the graduates and also distributed certificates and medals among the successful doctors.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor congratulated the graduates and their families on their achievements and admired the efforts of all the faculty members and the students of RMU.

He also appreciated the efforts of the RMU for upholding the standards of education and producing well-qualified and competent physicians to alleviate the suffering of the public.

He emphasized the importance of the virtues of humility, humanity and empathy and advised the graduates to always fulfil their duty to humanity in light of their oath, being entrusted with a noble profession by Allah Almighty.

He said he feels proud to be here to witness the achievements of so many brilliant young people and expressed his hopes that the graduates would always hold the well-being of the nation as their top priority.

He assured his utmost support for the RMU, the Allied Hospitals and the students to help in the further progress of standards of medical education and availability of better treatment facilities for the patients in the Allied Hospitals of RMU.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of RMU, Dr. Muhammad Umar in his welcome address highlighted different programs of the university and said it is indeed a moment of a lifetime to see so many successful students who have proved their worth in the field of medical science by their dedicated efforts and commitment.

He said the RMU was focused to emerge as a research intense university, inculcating the culture of research and evidence-based medicine, and for this, all efforts are being made to ensure that the students of the RMU do not get trained as just physicians but groomed as medical scientists.

He informed that the university has in record time developed its indigenous integrated modular curriculum, based on the current practices in the developed world to prepare its students for future challenges.

He said, "We have the honour of being the first among the public sector medical institutions to take this step, which is a major milestone for a better professional grooming of the graduates of RMU."The convocation was held at Latif Auditorium of the university's Tipu Road Campus.