Rawalpindi Police vigilant against One-Wheeling nuisance on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Police, in collaboration with City Traffic Police (CTP) has mobilized over 300 officers to combat the dangerous practice of one-wheeling during the Eid days.

The Police was making concerted efforts to prevent the reckless behaviour of one-wheeling, which poses a serious threat to public safety.

These officers have been deployed across the city to deter and apprehend individuals attempting one-wheeling stunts on motorcycles, ensuring the safety of both riders and pedestrians.

Along with the formation of special police deployment, special pickets have been established to prevent one-wheeling.

Police pickets has been established on Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Jhelum Road, Old Airport Road, Murree Road, and Sixth Road, etc.

Parents are requested to support City Traffic Police Rawalpindi to protect their children from accidents and prevent one-wheeling, the Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan appealed to the parents.

“Keep eyes on your children during Eid ul-Fitr and special days, and avoid giving them motorbikes and vehicles at a young age, which is against the law,” said the CTO.

He also warned that the motorcycle mechanics who modify motorcycles for wheelie are being secretly monitored, and strict legal action would be initiated against them, if caught red-handed. The CTO said, “A formal FIR will be registered against mechanics who will be found modifying motorcycles for wheelie.”