'Rawalpindi Ring Road Project' to help boost economic activities: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :'Rawalpindi Ring Road Project' having proposed length of 64.3 km would be initiated by this year and target has been set to complete it within two years.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Mohammad Mehmood said this while briefing to parliamentarians in a meeting held here to review the Ring Road and Leh Expressway projects. Meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation, Sarwar Khan, Provincial Minister (Revenue) Malik Muhammad Anwar, Members Provincial Assembly Chaudry Adnan, Wasiq Qayyum, Haji Gulzar, Javiad Kouser, RDA Chairman Tariq Mutaza,DC Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, RDA Director General Ammara Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Zahid Khan, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Sibteen Kazmi, ZEERAK Chief Executive Officer Inam Minhas and other concerned government officials.

The commissioner said Ring Road Project would enhance economic opportunity for the citizens and also provide farmers with direct access to market, adding that it would host refreshment centres, workshops and parking facilities.

Likewise, site allocation for residential schemes would help to control the urban sprawl and also provide better opportunities for affordable housing, he said.

He said travel time from Tarnol to Rawat for cars was estimated to be one hour 14 minutes while more than two hours for trucks with an average speed of 50 km while truck terminal would help to ease traffic congestion by reducing overlapping mixed transportation, he added.

The proposed alignment generally avoids urban populations and settlements as it navigates on the outskirts of twin cities, he said.

Provincial Minister (Revenue) Malik Muhammad Anwar said Rawalpindi Ring Road Project would be mega project of our government and all public representatives whose constituency was being touched in this project would provide full assistance for said project.

Ghulam Sarwar khan said this project would not only solve the issue of traffic congestion of twin cities but it would be a new face for Rawalpindi city as a whole.

No undue delay in this project would be tolerated as it was the dire need of people of Rawalpindi, he said adding once completed this project would bring relief for general public.