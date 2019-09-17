UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Holds Anti Dengue Awareness Camp

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:12 PM

Anti Dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with collaboration of Albaryak is underway with an objective to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat dengue epidemic

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC Tuesday staged awareness camp in Muslim town � UC 42 where communication teams briefed the general public about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, spokesman said.

On the occasion, the communications teams also briefed the general public that we have to adopt cleanliness to fight against this fever.

The teams also urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean. This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitize the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among public.

In a message, RWMC has appealed the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

