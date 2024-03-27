RCCI Membership Expires On March 31
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 10:16 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) membership will expire on March 31, 2024.
Existing members have been advised to submit the necessary documents before the expiry date.
Saqib Rafiq, President of RCCI on Wednesday said that for the membership renewal procedure, members were required to submit relevant documents along with prescribed fees. Required docs include income tax return along with a fixed fee and sales tax return if applicable, he said.
He urged the members for timely submission of renewed documents. The deadline for applying for renewal of RCCI membership is March 31, he said.
