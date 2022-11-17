RDA demolishes three booking offices of illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday demolished three booking offices of illegal private housing schemes namely Capital Floora Valle at 'Thatha Gorakhpur' Road and two illegal sub-division offices at 'Tarahia Gorakhpur' road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday demolished three booking offices of illegal private housing schemes namely Capital Floora Valle at 'Thatha Gorakhpur' Road and two illegal sub-division offices at 'Tarahia Gorakhpur' road.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority's operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions were in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

On the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA's staff with the help of Rawalpindi district police today demolished booking offices of three illegal private housing schemes.

He said the owners of the illegal housing schemes were running booking without approval of the schemes in violation of Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

The spokesman said that on the directives of the DG, the planning wing of RDA was also taking legal action against illegal advertising and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

The authority had also issued notices to the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

First information reports had also been lodged against these three illegal housing schemes, he said adding, the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

He said, in this regard, the planning wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes. The citizens had also been advised not to invest in unapproved residential projects, he added.

The spokesman said the DG had requested the general public to check status of the housing schemes on RDA's official website rda.gop.pk before any investment.