UrduPoint.com

RDA Demolishes Three Booking Offices Of Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 07:20 PM

RDA demolishes three booking offices of illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday demolished three booking offices of illegal private housing schemes namely Capital Floora Valle at 'Thatha Gorakhpur' Road and two illegal sub-division offices at 'Tarahia Gorakhpur' road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday demolished three booking offices of illegal private housing schemes namely Capital Floora Valle at 'Thatha Gorakhpur' Road and two illegal sub-division offices at 'Tarahia Gorakhpur' road.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority's operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions were in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

On the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA's staff with the help of Rawalpindi district police today demolished booking offices of three illegal private housing schemes.

He said the owners of the illegal housing schemes were running booking without approval of the schemes in violation of Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

The spokesman said that on the directives of the DG, the planning wing of RDA was also taking legal action against illegal advertising and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

The authority had also issued notices to the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

First information reports had also been lodged against these three illegal housing schemes, he said adding, the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

He said, in this regard, the planning wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes. The citizens had also been advised not to invest in unapproved residential projects, he added.

The spokesman said the DG had requested the general public to check status of the housing schemes on RDA's official website rda.gop.pk before any investment.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Traffic Gorakhpur Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Housing

Recent Stories

SSUET, AIT jointly organize Jalsa Seerat-un-Nabi

SSUET, AIT jointly organize Jalsa Seerat-un-Nabi

2 minutes ago
 Unknown gunmen shot two persons dead

Unknown gunmen shot two persons dead

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Sports Minister to inaugurate Sports Board ..

Punjab Sports Minister to inaugurate Sports Board Punjab's first Cricket Academy ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates Rescue-1122 station in Tehsil Ad ..

KP CM inaugurates Rescue-1122 station in Tehsil Adenzai

3 minutes ago
 NDMA issues travelling guidelines for tourists aim ..

NDMA issues travelling guidelines for tourists aiming to visit popular destinati ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt to provide soon 5-G services in country: Usam ..

Govt to provide soon 5-G services in country: Usama Qadri

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.