UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Directed To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:30 PM

RDA directed to take strict action against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate has been directed to take strict action against illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the Directorate on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA launched a campaign against illegal housing projects under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 and notices were being issued to the owners of the schemes found violating the rules.

The department has sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes namely Al-Mustafa Residencia, New Airport Town, Gulshan-e-Hussain and Sher Afzal Subdivision near Islamabad International Airport, he added.

Deputy Director Planning, MP&TE Directorate, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of police, carried out the operation against aforementioned illegal housing schemes as the owners were running site offices of the illegal housing schemes in violation of the rules.

He said, RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing project and check status of a private housing scheme at RDA's website.

The spokesman said, the RDA would take action in accordance with the law against illegal projects without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi SITE Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.