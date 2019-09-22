RDA directed to take strict action against illegal housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate has been directed to take strict action against illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the Directorate on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA launched a campaign against illegal housing projects under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 and notices were being issued to the owners of the schemes found violating the rules.

The department has sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes namely Al-Mustafa Residencia, New Airport Town, Gulshan-e-Hussain and Sher Afzal Subdivision near Islamabad International Airport, he added.

Deputy Director Planning, MP&TE Directorate, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of police, carried out the operation against aforementioned illegal housing schemes as the owners were running site offices of the illegal housing schemes in violation of the rules.

He said, RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing project and check status of a private housing scheme at RDA's website.

The spokesman said, the RDA would take action in accordance with the law against illegal projects without any discrimination.