RDA governing body approves agreement for biometric verification services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The 65th governing body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday approved the contract agreement between RDA and NADRA for bio-metric verification services for proper and lawful transfer of the properties.

The meeting held here was chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta.

The Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and the Directors concerned gave a detailed presentation on the agenda items to the Governing Body.

The Commissioner appreciated efforts made by RDA to ensure transparency in property transfer.

The Governing Body approved the MOU between RDA and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the implementation of the E-Filing and Office Automation System (EFOAS).

The EFOAS services would be helpful in the timely and effective management of official daily tasks and proceed towards a paperless office environment in the public sector. The system ensures every correspondence is digitally accessible round-the-clock.

The Governing Body also approved the reserve price for billboards and RDA parking plaza assessed by the price assessment committee to increase by 100 percent revenue generation.

The governing body endorsed the decision taken in CDA that processing of the housing schemes, commercial buildings, etc. physically falls in ICT limits jurisdiction as identified by Survey of Pakistan.

The body also approved a refund of fee collected by RDA against under-process cases of the building plans.

Members of the Governing Body, MD WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Director Land and Admin & Finance RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Director Engineering Muhmmad Anwar Bran, Director Estate Management Asif Mahmood Janjua, Deputy Managing Director WASA Saleem Ashraf, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Director Finance RDA, Khawaja Arshad, Deputy Director Admn, RDA, Iftikhar Ali Janjua, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, Local Government and other officers participated in the meeting.