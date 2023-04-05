RDA to hold public hearing for Per-Urban Structure Plan on April 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would hold a public hearing for the finalization of the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zone on April 10 in the office of Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan.

According to the RDA spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Mott McDonald Pakistan Company's team, Deputy Director of District Office Environment, the Deputy Director of Agriculture Department, the Director of Admin and Finance RDA and the Deputy Director Planning RDA would participate in the public hearing.

He said that RDA on the directives of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had completed and uploaded on the RDA's official website www.

rda.gop.pk, the proposed Peri-Urban Structure Plan of the four tehsils of Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta.

He further said the general public was requested that if there were any objections or suggestions related to the plan, they could be submitted to the offices of Director Metropolitan Planning Muhammad Tahir Meo and Assistant Commissioners so that the objections and suggestions could be incorporated into it.

The citizens in case of any query could also contact the Director of Metropolitan Planning during office hours at 5554043-051, he added.