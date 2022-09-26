Real estate sector urged to help flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The real estate sector was urged on Monday to extend every possible support to the people of flood-affected areas for early rehabilitation.

"Climate Change has brought these catastrophic floods to our villages and towns, resulting in millions of people being displaced and shelterless. As a nation, we should extend all that we can in support of our people," said AAA Associates Chairman Sheikh Fawad Bashir while talking to APP here Monday. He appealed to his community to began relief activities on priority to provide essential daily necessities and assist flood victims.

Sheikh Fawad expressed his solidarity with the people that have lost their homes, their farms and all the sources of their livelihood. Keeping up the spirit of nationhood and fraternity, he said his company was actively participating in flood relief efforts. Along with the flood relief aid in Quetta, it had made a cash donation to the affected people in Sindh and Skardu, he added.

MD AAA Associates Lt. Col. (r) Shahzad Ali Kiani also expressed his concern as well and said, "I am deeply troubled about the current floods in Pakistan, which have been exacerbated by the effects of climate change.

He said the government presented the damage estimating that the economic impact of the floods would be at least $10 billion, or nearly 3 percent of the country's GDP. He emphasized the need to prove that patriotism is above any nationality and help people impacted by the devastating floods. In these times of despair, the real estate industry must come together to assist the people of flood hit areas regardless of political affiliation, he remarked.

The recent monsoon floods in Pakistan have run havoc in the country. Thousands of people have lost their lives and millions have lost their homes and livelihood.

The Federal government has calculated a loss of at least $10 billion as a result of weeks of heavy rainfall and subsequent floods, with Sindh and Baluchistan, in particular, incurring damages of more than $2 billion (Rs500 billion approx.) due to the destruction in terms of homes, livestock and all main crops.

