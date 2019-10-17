UrduPoint.com
Reforms Result In Significant Achievements In KP Education Sector: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday visited government high schools in Abbottabad district where he inspected the facilities being provided at these schools and inquired from students' problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday visited government high schools in Abbottabad district where he inspected the facilities being provided at these schools and inquired from students' problems.

The Advisor visited Government High Schools No.2 and High Schools No.3 where he mingled with the students and asked different nature of questions from them. District Education Officer also accompanied the Advisor on this occasion.

Bangash said significant achievements have been made in education sector after introduction of reforms by the incumbent government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Owing to best results achieved by the government schools and adequate facilities, he said the students from private schools are now getting themselves enrolled in government schools.

He said students are our precious asset and government is spending millions of rupees to provide them best possible environment and facilities at government schools. Beside quality education and other facilities, he said government is also working on provision of sports and games infrastructure at government schools.

The Advisor also commended the performance of Education Department of Abbottabad and said the department doing its best to maintain the standard of government schools in its district.

