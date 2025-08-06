Open Menu

Regional Ombudsman Holds Public Hearing In Sukkur, Resolves 90 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Regional Ombudsman holds public hearing in Sukkur, resolves 90 cases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Syed Mehmood Ali Shah, Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Sukkur on Wednesday presided over a public hearing as part of the Out-Reach Complaint Resolution program. The session addressed a total of 90 cases involving two major utility providers: Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

The hearing saw representatives from both agencies, including officials from SSGCL's Regional Office in Larkana and SEPCO's Larkana office. The complainants were present, and their grievances were heard and addressed.

The Ombudsman's office successfully redressed the issues, directing the agencies to ensure strict compliance with the orders issued by Honorable Federal Ombudsman Aijaz Ahmed Qureshi. This initiative demonstrates the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to resolving citizen's grievances and promoting accountability in public service delivery.

On the occasion, over 32 cases against Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) Regional Office in Larkana and 58 cases against Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Larkana were resolved.

