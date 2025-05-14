Open Menu

Regional Voices Call For Peace, Reviving SAARC Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In a compelling regional webinar on the India-Pakistan conflict and the role of neighboring countries, organized by the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD), diverse voices from across South Asia and beyond called for restraint, cooperation, and the revival of regional platforms like SAARC.

The session took place against the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam incident, which reignited tensions between India and Pakistan. Ambassador Yuba Nath Lamsal of Nepal emphasized Pakistan’s call for an international and impartial investigation into the incident, suggesting its disassociation from the attacks. Lamsal criticized India’s recurring “blame and provoke” approach, calling it a misguided policy that fosters regional instability.

Yasiru Ranaraja, Founding Director of the Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka (BRISL), highlighted Pakistan’s historical support during Sri Lanka’s fight against terrorism. Praising the decisive assistance provided by the Government of Pakistan, Ranaraja urged regional stakeholders to adopt patience and prioritize sustainable peace.

From Bangladesh, Mahabub Alam Shah, Senior Vice-President of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Overseas Wing, traced SAARC’s origins to Dhaka’s vision of regional unity. He lamented that India’s current posture has paralyzed the organization, hindering prospects for peace and cooperation.

Shah called for SAARC’s urgent revival to ensure mutual development.

Dr Li Hongmei, research fellow at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, offered a broader regional perspective. Li criticized India’s dual policy — promoting cooperation in theory while pursuing exclusionary and confrontational actions in practice. Attempts to sideline Pakistan from regional mechanisms, she warned, were counterproductive. Dr Li proposed that China’s economic openness could offer new avenues for regional integration and shared prosperity.

Former Pakistani diplomats, including Ambassadors Shahid Hashmat and Moin ul Haq, echoed the need for peaceful resolution. Moin stated that Pakistan has consistently sought peace, but India’s aggressive posture often compels a defensive response. Hashmat added, “War is not a solution; war is itself a problem.”

In a firm message, Major General Abid Latif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and cooperation, while making it clear the country would not tolerate any aggression or compromise on sovereignty.

Concluding the event, AIERD CEO Shakeel Ahmad Ramay emphasized the importance of strengthening both formal and informal regional cooperation platforms. “No country should act as a hegemon. All nations are equal and must contribute to regional peace,” Ramay stated, renewing calls for SAARC’s revitalization.

