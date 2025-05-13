Sindh govt, PPP to mark Thanksgiving Day & Victory Day on May 15: Sharjeel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have announced that "Thanksgiving Day and Victory Day" will be observed on May 15.

On this occasion, the courageous resistance, effective strategy, and remarkable success of the Pakistani Armed Forces against the Indian aggression will be fully acknowledged.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that by declaring "Thanksgiving Day" and "Victory Day" on May 15, we would clearly convey this message to the entire world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but fully prepared to defend its borders, sovereignty, and national dignity at any time.

He further added that celebrations would be organized throughout Sindh to salute martyrs, rallies to pay tribute to the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces..