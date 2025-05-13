Sindh Govt, PPP To Mark Thanksgiving Day & Victory Day On May 15: Sharjeel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have announced that "Thanksgiving Day and Victory Day" will be observed on May 15.
On this occasion, the courageous resistance, effective strategy, and remarkable success of the Pakistani Armed Forces against the Indian aggression will be fully acknowledged.
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that by declaring "Thanksgiving Day" and "Victory Day" on May 15, we would clearly convey this message to the entire world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but fully prepared to defend its borders, sovereignty, and national dignity at any time.
He further added that celebrations would be organized throughout Sindh to salute martyrs, rallies to pay tribute to the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces..
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt, PPP to mark Thanksgiving Day & Victory Day on May 15: Sharjeel2 minutes ago
-
PM expresses gratitude to President Erdogan for his strong support, solidarity12 minutes ago
-
Indian HC staff member declared as persona non grata12 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 5 injured in road accident42 minutes ago
-
India must choose peace over hostility: Irfan Siddiqui52 minutes ago
-
Truck strikes rickshaw on motorway, driver killed52 minutes ago
-
Joint welfare drive launched for poor, disabled citizens52 minutes ago
-
Plantation of fruit-bearing plants made compulsory in govt’s building1 hour ago
-
Work accelerated on RRR to meet December 2025 deadline1 hour ago
-
Pak Armed Forces earned global respect, foiled Indian nefarious designs: Shehla1 hour ago
-
President SCBAP calls on Governor Baluchistan1 hour ago
-
Free eye camp organized by Police, Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital1 hour ago