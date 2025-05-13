Open Menu

Pak Armed Forces Earned Global Respect, Foiled Indian Nefarious Designs: Shehla

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Pak Armed Forces earned global respect, foiled Indian nefarious designs: Shehla

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Senior Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shehla Raza on Tuesday lauded the Pakistan Army for giving a "strong and befitting response" to the Indian aggression.

Speaking at a rally organized by the Peoples Youth Organization here at Camp Committee, she said the Pakistan Armed Forces under the command of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, had protected the nation’s sovereignty and dignity.

“Our armed forces, especially the Pakistan Air Force, have earned global respect through their outstanding performance foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy,” Shehla Raza said.

A large number of PPP workers and citizens, waving flags and chanting slogans in support of the armed forces, participated in the rally.

PPP Punjab Vice President Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobby, in his speech, said the PPP led by the Bhuttos had always worked for strengthening Pakistan.

Others who spoke included Abdul Rehman Tawakoli, President of the PYO Rawalpindi, Naveed Kanwal from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, and former Khatib Central Jamia Masjid, Iqbal Rizvi.

The speakers called for national unity and urged all political parties to join hands for the country’s stability.

APP/mwc-ihn

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

8 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

8 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

9 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

14 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan