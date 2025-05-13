Pak Armed Forces Earned Global Respect, Foiled Indian Nefarious Designs: Shehla
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 10:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Senior Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shehla Raza on Tuesday lauded the Pakistan Army for giving a "strong and befitting response" to the Indian aggression.
Speaking at a rally organized by the Peoples Youth Organization here at Camp Committee, she said the Pakistan Armed Forces under the command of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, had protected the nation’s sovereignty and dignity.
“Our armed forces, especially the Pakistan Air Force, have earned global respect through their outstanding performance foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy,” Shehla Raza said.
A large number of PPP workers and citizens, waving flags and chanting slogans in support of the armed forces, participated in the rally.
PPP Punjab Vice President Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobby, in his speech, said the PPP led by the Bhuttos had always worked for strengthening Pakistan.
Others who spoke included Abdul Rehman Tawakoli, President of the PYO Rawalpindi, Naveed Kanwal from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, and former Khatib Central Jamia Masjid, Iqbal Rizvi.
The speakers called for national unity and urged all political parties to join hands for the country’s stability.
APP/mwc-ihn
