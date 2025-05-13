Open Menu

Work Accelerated On RRR To Meet December 2025 Deadline

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Work accelerated on RRR to meet December 2025 deadline

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Nearly half of the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project has been completed, with construction accelerating to meet December 2025 deadline.

The 38.3-kilometer road project, starting near Baanth Mor (Rawat) on GT Road and ending at Thalian Interchange on the Motorway, includes five interchanges, two river bridges, seven nullah/ water bridges, a railway bridge, 11 overpasses, 10 underpasses, and 53 culverts.

According to the district government sources, the work has been accelerated to the deadline set by Punjab Chief Minister.

The revised plan of the project has also been approved along with the prescribed allocated budget.

The RRR is expected to ease traffic congestion on GT Road and inner-city routes. While business groups have pushed for economic zones along the road, no formal approval has been granted yet.

The project is seen as vital for reducing pollution, minimizing accidents, and ensuring smoother traffic flow.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

8 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

8 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

9 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

14 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan