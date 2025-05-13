Work accelerated on RRR to meet December 2025 deadline

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Nearly half of the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project has been completed, with construction accelerating to meet December 2025 deadline.

The 38.3-kilometer road project, starting near Baanth Mor (Rawat) on GT Road and ending at Thalian Interchange on the Motorway, includes five interchanges, two river bridges, seven nullah/ water bridges, a railway bridge, 11 overpasses, 10 underpasses, and 53 culverts.

According to the district government sources, the work has been accelerated to the deadline set by Punjab Chief Minister.

The revised plan of the project has also been approved along with the prescribed allocated budget.

The RRR is expected to ease traffic congestion on GT Road and inner-city routes. While business groups have pushed for economic zones along the road, no formal approval has been granted yet.

The project is seen as vital for reducing pollution, minimizing accidents, and ensuring smoother traffic flow.