Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army would continue till June 27, 2021

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Incharge Pakistan Army recruitment and selection Center Pano Aqil on Wednesday said that online Registration in Pakistan Army as Captain in lady cadet course would continue till June 27, 2021.

Desirous candidates attaining maximum 28 years age on November 01 were asked to contact for registration on telephone no 0321-5399030 and 071-5805599 or visit online for registration at website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk