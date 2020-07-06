Registration process of witness in Radi Ullah case completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The process of recording statements before the Inquiry Commission in "Radi Ullah" alias Amirey will commence on Tuesday.

In response to the notice issued to the general public through print media, the witnesses including "Radi Ullah" alias "Amirey" registered their Names before the Inquiry Commission today , for recording their statements.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on last Monday appointed a single-member judicial commission to investigate the torture and humiliation of youth in the custody of Peshawar police.

The appointment of Justice Lal Jan Khattak of the Peshawar High Court was notified by the home department after the Peshawar High Court named him as the presiding officer of the commission.