ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A book launching ceremony of "Shakarparian" by famous author Raja Changez Sultan was held here Lok Virsa on Thursday.

Talking to the ceremoney, Author Raja Changez Sultan said that book pays homage to Shakarparian,once a village that was torn down to pave for the modern city of Islamabad. He said that the book has been released in three languages Pothwari,Urdu and English. He said that the book narrates the story of Shakarparian Hills Park, now known largely as a tourist attraction, was once only a small village.He told that the book describes the story of a small village in which a few Ghakkar families were residing in the area, but now they've settled in different parts of the twin cities.

Addressing the participants, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood said that "i appreciate Raja Changez Sultan for his writing particularly his services for urdu literature adding that the way he penned down Shakarparian histroy is commendable". Talking about country's culture and heritage he said that culture is the lifeblood of a vibrant society adding that nations who forget their culture and heritage cant stand any where in the world.

He said that government was striving hard to preserve its culture and heritage and under supervision of Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Khan it would be done magnificently.