Rescue 1122 Handles 2421 Emergencies During Eid-ul-Fitar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Rescue 1122 handles 2421 emergencies during Eid-ul-Fitar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 authorities handled around 2421 emergencies in 33 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhu during Eid-ul-Fitar holidays and shifted hundreds of patients and injured to hospitals for treatment.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, out of the total number of 2421 emergencies around 456 were related to traffic accidents.

While around 1645 incidents of medical emergencies were reported, 160 of fire and 42 cases of crime, the statement added.

The Rescue 1122 staffers also provided services in 15 incidents of drowning, five of building collapse, three incidents of blasts due to gas cylinder and gas leakage and 95 other emergencies.

Around 46 persons died during rescue operation who were provided services but could not recover and breath their last.

The Rescue 1122 has also deputed its teams of divers at different picnic spots on the embankments of rivers to meet any emergency and saving the drowning picnickers.

