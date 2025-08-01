Rescue-1122 responded to over 225,000 emergencies in July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) responded to over 225,842 emergencies across the province in July 2025, rescuing 278,756 victims, according to a performance review, chaired by Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer.

During the monthly operational review held at Emergency Services Headquarters on Friday, Dr Naseer expressed grave concern over the high number of rain-related incidents, which included 2,586 electrocutions, 170 drowning emergencies, and 306 structural collapses — all linked to the ongoing monsoon spell.

He urged the public to take precautionary measures during heavy rains, advising citizens to avoid electric poles and open electrical appliances, stay out of inundated areas, and ensure rooftops and drains are secure. “These small steps can prevent tragedies and keep families safe during extreme weather,” he said.

The meeting, attended by Divisional Emergency Officers, departmental heads, and District Emergency Officers (via video link), included detailed district-wise presentations on major operations, challenges, and case studies.

According to Deputy Director Operations, Rescue 1122’s July operations comprised 150,179 medical emergencies, 38,877 road traffic crashes (RTCs), 6,711 fall-related incidents, 6,382 childbirth emergencies, 4,383 crime-related responses, 2,372 workplace injuries, 1,962 animal rescues, 1,538 fire incidents, 327 burn cases, and over 10,000 miscellaneous operations.

Tragically, 387 people lost their lives in road crashes last month. Lahore reported the highest number of RTCs with 7,213 cases resulting in 36 deaths. Other major cities also saw significant numbers: Faisalabad (2,588), Multan (2,530), Gujranwala (1,942), Sheikhupura (1,368), and Rawalpindi (1,318).

Fire incidents were also frequent, with Lahore leading at 396 cases, followed by Faisalabad (188), Multan (102), Rawalpindi (84), Rahim Yar Khan (72), and Gujranwala (53).

Dr Naseer especially lauded Lahore’s Fire Rescue Service for their timely and professional response that saved Hafeez Centre from a major fire disaster. He also paid tribute to two firefighters who embraced martyrdom during a perilous operation in a congested residential area, terming their sacrifice a symbol of dedication and bravery.

In light of current and forecasted heavy rainfall, the secretary strongly advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and keep away from rivers and seasonal streams, particularly in low-lying and hilly regions.