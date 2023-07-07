Rescue 1122 to provide services at Shandoor festival in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 will provide services to tourists attending Shandoor festival in the Upper Chitral district by sending its teams of special trained medical practitioners.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, Rescue 1122 will set up camps in Polo ground of Shandoor for providing all kinds of emergency services to locals and visitors during polo matches.

In all a total of 22 staffers of Rescue 1122, two ambulances and a fire vehicle will take part in the operation.

The organization has also set up points at different locations on the way to Shandoor for the facilitation of visiting tourists from across the country.