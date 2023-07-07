Open Menu

Rescue 1122 To Provide Services At Shandoor Festival In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Rescue 1122 to provide services at Shandoor festival in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 will provide services to tourists attending Shandoor festival in the Upper Chitral district by sending its teams of special trained medical practitioners.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, Rescue 1122 will set up camps in Polo ground of Shandoor for providing all kinds of emergency services to locals and visitors during polo matches.

In all a total of 22 staffers of Rescue 1122, two ambulances and a fire vehicle will take part in the operation.

The organization has also set up points at different locations on the way to Shandoor for the facilitation of visiting tourists from across the country.

Related Topics

Fire Polo Vehicle Chitral Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

10 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

58 minutes ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

1 hour ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

2 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

2 hours ago
Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

5 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

5 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

6 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan