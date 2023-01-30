UrduPoint.com

Resident Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (Multan) Allama Waseem Abbas Condemns Peshawar Blast

January 30, 2023

President Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (Multan) Allama Waseem Abbas condemns Peshawar blast

President Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (Multan) Allama Waseem Abbas strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Peshawar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :President Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (Multan) Allama Waseem Abbas strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Peshawar.

In a statement, he prayed for the elevation of the status of martyr in the incident.

He stated that the elements trying to sabotage the country's peace would not succeed in their nefarious designs. The whole nation was united against the menace of terrorism.

Both Federal and provincial governments should be punished strictly, he concluded.

